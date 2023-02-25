Selling a new range of merchandise featuring a T-shirt designed by Burley Banksy, the hub will be open seven days a week until the end of the year as part of the Leeds 2023 ‘Year of Culture’ campaign. The hub will also play host to free events, activities and exhibitions.

Money generated by the sale of products will be reinvested back into the Leeds Culture Trust, the charity behind Leeds 2023, in order to help with the funding of cultural activities throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail Scott Paul, director of external relations and strategic partnerships at Leeds 2023, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our very own Leeds 2023 hub in one of the busiest shopping areas of the city. Enormous thanks go to Trinity Leeds for supporting us with this prime location so that we can place culture and creativity in everyday locations for everyone to access. We are also very grateful to Born Ugly for their valuable support on the design concepts for the retail unit.

Money generated by the sale of products will be reinvested back into the Leeds Culture Trust. Image: Ant Robling

“Look out for our brightly coloured new hub at Trinity Leeds where Leeds 2023 staff and volunteers will be on hand to welcome anyone curious about how to get involved in the exciting events and activities we have planned for the rest of the year.”

The first event will involve a visit from photographer Casey Orr, who will deliver photoshoots in the hub on selected Wednesday and Saturdays until June 28. The results will then feature in a photographic portrait project exploring identity and self-expression through fashion and portraiture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “Leeds is an internationally renowned city, known for both its culture and its people. 2023 is our opportunity to come together to celebrate the best our community has to offer, and to inspire the next generation of creative talent.