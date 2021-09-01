Artists choose many different mediums for their creations, but there are very few who have selected electric boxes as their canvas of choice.

For Leeds street artist, Andy McVeigh, such boxes have served as an outlet for creativity and turned a passion for art into a full-time career.

Who is Burley Banksy?

Leeds street artist, Andy McVeigh, has been brightening up the city with his artwork (Photo: Claire Schofield)

Dubbed ‘Burley Banksy’, Leeds-born McVeigh, 50, began painting electric boxes around the city in a bid to cover up unsightly graffiti in his local area, using his home football club Leeds United as his inspiration.

But his colourful creations extend far beyond his beloved club, with McVeigh using his artistic talents to pay tribute to the NHS during lockdown and spread positivity as the world struggled to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.