Ledsham: Hundreds of tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Leeds doctor killed in collision as patients mourn
Doctor Robert Sapsford died on Monday morning (September 16) after he was in a collision with a transit van while cycling on Great North Road in Ledsham.
The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Hundreds of people have paid their respects to the beloved doctor on Facebook, with many praising his personality and his work.
Josie Bagshaw offered her condolences, calling Dr Sapsford a “true gentleman” with “humility and humour”, while Michelle Wood praised his for getting her “through a difficult time” with her health.
Jayne Eyre said: “So sorry to read this. Thoughts go to his family. Great bloke, got me through myocarditis and was ever so patient and kind.” And Sharon Hampson added: “We have lost an integral part of our honoured heart team.
“A valued surgeon as well as devoted family man. Deepest condolences sir, we will be lost without you. RIP as [you] rest with angel.”
Another of Dr Sapsford’s former patients, David Walmsley, wrote: “He will be a massive loss. Rob has been my cardiologist for more than 15 years.
“He was a very special person and will be massive loss to family, colleagues and patients alike.”
Chris Griffin added: “Dr Sapsford was my cardiologist, amazing doctor and one of the nicest guys you could meet, really helped me out with my diagnoses when other [doctors] didn’t want to know, condolences to his family.”
On Tuesday (September 17), a tribute was posted by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, where the clinician worked for three decades, saying that he was “known and loved by a huge number of us”.
The trust said: “Over his career he touched the lives of thousands; not just his very many patients who loved him, but also countless colleagues and generations of young doctors.
“Rob was a truly remarkable physician. His knowledge and commitment to his specialty was unequalled, becoming the go-to source of advice for even the rarest clinical conditions.
“Rob will be remembered for all of these things, but also for his love of coffee, biscuits and chocolate tiffin – which he would always share!
“Colleagues always spoke highly of Rob and he will be keenly missed by us all.”
