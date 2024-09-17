A63 Great North Road, Ledsham: Cyclist who died in tragic crash near Leeds named as Doctor Robert Sapsford
Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Ledsham yesterday morning (Monday) as Doctor Robert Sapsford who worked as a cardiologist.
Dr Robert Sapsford, aged 59 died after he was involved in a collision with a transit van on Great North Road at around 6.10am.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the white Transit van, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He’s since been bailed pending further enquiries.
“Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team.
“The family of Dr Sapsford have asked for their privacy to be respected.”
Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage have been urged to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility, quoting log 172 of September 16.
