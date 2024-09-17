Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist who died following a fatal crash in a village near Leeds has been identified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Ledsham yesterday morning (Monday) as Doctor Robert Sapsford who worked as a cardiologist.

Dr Robert Sapsford, aged 59 died after he was involved in a collision with a transit van on Great North Road at around 6.10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision between the bicycle and transit van happened on Great North Road on Monday morning | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the white Transit van, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He’s since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team.

“The family of Dr Sapsford have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage have been urged to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility, quoting log 172 of September 16.