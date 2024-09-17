A63 Great North Road, Ledsham: Cyclist who died in tragic crash near Leeds named as Doctor Robert Sapsford

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 17:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cyclist who died following a fatal crash in a village near Leeds has been identified.

Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Ledsham yesterday morning (Monday) as Doctor Robert Sapsford who worked as a cardiologist.  

Dr Robert Sapsford, aged 59 died after he was involved in a collision with a transit van on Great North Road at around 6.10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The collision between the bicycle and transit van happened on Great North Road on Monday morningThe collision between the bicycle and transit van happened on Great North Road on Monday morning
The collision between the bicycle and transit van happened on Great North Road on Monday morning | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the white Transit van, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He’s since been bailed pending further enquiries.  

“Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

“The family of Dr Sapsford have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage have been urged to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility, quoting log 172 of September 16.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice