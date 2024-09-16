A63 Great North Road Leeds: Cyclist dies in tragic crash as busy road remains closed - police make arrest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision, that was reported at around 6.10am, happened on Great North Road in Ledsham.
Police said that it involved a bicycle and a white transit van. On arrival, officers found a man had suffered life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the transit van, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
The road remains closed as police investigate, with drivers told to avoid the area.
Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage has been urged to call 101, quoting log 172 of September 16.