A cyclist has died after a tragic crash with a van near Leeds this morning (September 16), police have confirmed.

Police said that it involved a bicycle and a white transit van. On arrival, officers found a man had suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cyclist has died after a collision was reported on the A63 Great North Road in Ledsham on September 16. | Google/National World

The driver of the transit van, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The road remains closed as police investigate, with drivers told to avoid the area.

Those who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage has been urged to call 101, quoting log 172 of September 16.