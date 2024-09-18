Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartfelt tribute has been paid to a Leeds doctor after his death in a road traffic collision.

Doctor Robert Sapsford died on Monday morning (September 16) while cycling on Great North Road in Ledsham.

He was in collision with a transit van, the driver of which was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He’s since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Dr Robert Sapsford died following a collision near Ledsham on Monday | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Teaching Trust

A tribute has been posted by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, where the 59-year-old clinician worked for 30 years. The trust said that he was “known and loved by a huge number of us”.

The tribute reads: “Over his career he touched the lives of thousands; not just his very many patients who loved him, but also countless colleagues and generations of young doctors.

“Rob was a truly remarkable physician. His knowledge and commitment to his specialty was unequalled, becoming the go-to source of advice for even the rarest clinical conditions.

The collision between the bicycle and transit van happened on Great North Road | Google

“Rob will be remembered for all of these things, but also for his love of coffee, biscuits and chocolate tiffin – which he would always share!

“Colleagues always spoke highly of Rob and he will be keenly missed by us all.”

A separate tribute was paid by Dr Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals who said: “Rob has been such an important part of our team at Leeds for nearly 30 years, and his loss will be felt throughout his team and the wider organisation.

“We will remember Rob for his kindness, his calm manner and his immense dedication to his patients.

“Our thoughts are with Rob’s wife, his children, family and friends, and our colleagues who have enjoyed working with him for very many years.”

Police enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage have been urged to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility, quoting log 172 of September 16.