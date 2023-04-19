News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
Less than a minute ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
14 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Tom Zanetti: Leeds DJ packs his Porsche with Fendi and Louis Vuitton bags ahead of boxing match in London

The DJ bought the expensive car in August last year after a break up

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read

Tom Zanetti has been seen showing off as he packs his Porsche with Fendi and Louis Vuitton travel bags ahead of his boxing match.

The Leeds-born DJ, 37, travelled to London today (19 April) ahead of his head-to-head with Jarvis Khattri in the High Stakes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Zanetti has been seen showing off as he packs his Porsche with Fendi and Louis Vuitton travel bags ahead of his boxing match.

The Leeds-born DJ, 37, travelled to London today (19 April) ahead of his head-to-head with Jarvis Khattri in the High Stakes Tournament.

The quarter final of the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday (22 April).

Tom posted a video to his Instagram story which sees him shutting the boot of his Porsche, which contains a Louis Vuitton keepall travel bag which costs between £1,740 and £1,830 and a Fendi tote bag costing £2,250.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He wrote: “And packed”.

Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram storyCredit @tomzanettitz Instagram story
Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram story

Another social media video shows him dancing with the bags and two suitcases outside of Kings Cross Station in the capital city.

In August last year, the DJ showed off his Porsche on Instagram after ‘cutting ties’ with his ex-girlfriend to ‘focus’ on himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He photographed the expensive car outside of Playroom Leeds - a bar and restaurant that he owns, and sometimes serves at.

Related topics:Tom ZanettiLondonPorscheLeeds