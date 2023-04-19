Tom Zanetti has been seen showing off as he packs his Porsche with Fendi and Louis Vuitton travel bags ahead of his boxing match.

The Leeds-born DJ, 37, travelled to London today (19 April) ahead of his head-to-head with Jarvis Khattri in the High Stakes

The quarter final of the World's First YouTube Boxing Tournament takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday (22 April).

The quarter final of the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday (22 April).

Tom posted a video to his Instagram story which sees him shutting the boot of his Porsche, which contains a Louis Vuitton keepall travel bag which costs between £1,740 and £1,830 and a Fendi tote bag costing £2,250.

He wrote: “And packed”.

Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram story

Another social media video shows him dancing with the bags and two suitcases outside of Kings Cross Station in the capital city.

In August last year, the DJ showed off his Porsche on Instagram after ‘cutting ties’ with his ex-girlfriend to ‘focus’ on himself.

