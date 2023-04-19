Tom Zanetti: Leeds DJ packs his Porsche with Fendi and Louis Vuitton bags ahead of boxing match in London
The DJ bought the expensive car in August last year after a break up
Tom Zanetti has been seen showing off as he packs his Porsche with Fendi and Louis Vuitton travel bags ahead of his boxing match.
The Leeds-born DJ, 37, travelled to London today (19 April) ahead of his head-to-head with Jarvis Khattri in the High Stakes
The quarter final of the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday (22 April).
Tom posted a video to his Instagram story which sees him shutting the boot of his Porsche, which contains a Louis Vuitton keepall travel bag which costs between £1,740 and £1,830 and a Fendi tote bag costing £2,250.
He wrote: “And packed”.
Another social media video shows him dancing with the bags and two suitcases outside of Kings Cross Station in the capital city.
In August last year, the DJ showed off his Porsche on Instagram after ‘cutting ties’ with his ex-girlfriend to ‘focus’ on himself.
He photographed the expensive car outside of Playroom Leeds - a bar and restaurant that he owns, and sometimes serves at.