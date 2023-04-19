Tom Zanetti will take on Jarvis Khattri in the quarter final of the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament this weekend.

The Leeds-born DJ, 37, will go-head-to-head with the YouTuber , 21, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, 22 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingpyn Boxing organised the High Stakes tournament, describing it as “the world’s biggest creators clash in a world-first influencer boxing tournament”.

Tickets for the quarter-final with Tom Zanetti are still available, visit the AXS website for more details.

Here is everything you need to know about Tom Zanetti’s opponent Jarvis Khattri…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Jarvis Khattri?

Jarvis Khattri is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer, born on 11 November, 2001.

He began posting on YouTube on 29 June 2014, where he played Call Of Duty, but didn’t appear on camera until 1 July 2016.

The 21-year-old was banned from playing video game Fortnite in 2019, after developer Epic Games found he was cheating on his videos. He released an apology video soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarvis was a member of the gaming organisation FaZe Clan from April 2019 to 2021. At that time he was known by the name FaZe Jarvis.

He jointly runs a channel called Jarvis and Kay with his older brother Frazier Khattri, which focuses on reaction-type content such as ranking YouTubers in different categories.

Who else has Jarvis Khattri fought with?

Jarvis fought influencer Michael Le in June 2021 and secured a second round knockout win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old also sparred with former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, 46, for a full four rounds. You can watch the fight on YouTube .

Is Jarvis Khattri on social media?

Jarvis’ social media content centres around gaming and challenges.

He has 2.1 million followers on Instagram , 5.18 million subscribers on YouTube and 669,100 followers on Twitter .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad