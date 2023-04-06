Tom Zanetti is set to take on Jarvis Khattri in the the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament later this month.

The Leeds-born DJ, 37, will go-head-to-head with the YouTuber , 21, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the event, the pair are meeting at 8pm tonight (6 April) on Instagram Live and organisers Kingpyn Boxing expect to see “fireworks”.

Kingpyn Boxing organised the High Stakes tournament, describing it as “the world’s biggest creators clash in a world-first influencer boxing tournament”.

The quarter-final, which kicks off at 7pm on Saturday 22 April, will see Tom in the ring with Jarvis, who recently sparred with Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same evening, AnEsonGib rematches Austin McBroom and brazilian mega-influencer Whindersson Nunes makes his first appearance in the UK to take on mystery eight man. Beta Squad’s King Kenny also takes on Thai-language content creator and YouTuber My Mate Nate.

The semi-final will be held at the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland on 3 June, and the grand final will be back in London on 5 August, this time at the O2 Arena.

Tom signed a multi-fight deal with Kingpyn Boxing on 14 February this year and at the launch party, a month later, he was matched with Jarvis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the DJ lost a fight against Slim Albaher after a unanimous decision awarded Albaher the MF light heavyweight title at the Wembley Arena in London.