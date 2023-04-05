Tom Zanetti has shared an “embarrassing” story about his date being rude to a waiter, after serving customers for himself at his glamorous restaurant.

The Leeds-born DJ, 33, said the date “resonates” with him as staff are the “backbone” of any establishment, including his own bar and restaurant, the Playroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Darlin hit maker shared a video on Instagram showing himself serving a group of women, and making a mess doing so, at the Leeds venue.

The partnership will see over 25 VIBE by Jet2holidays x Tom Zanetti partnership events take place between May and September in destinations such as Majorca, Ibiza, Malia and Zante.

He explained: “I was once on a date with a girl, and she spoke to the waitress like sh*t - it was actually embarrassing. I gave her an apology on my dates behalf and a tip in private.

“Safe to say the relationship went downhill from there haha. You should treat the waiter like you would treat the owner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds United supporter added: “That lil story kind of resonated a lot as these people work very hard and are the backbone of any establishment as I saw again first hand at the weekend doing a shift as a waiter in my restaurant alongside the amazing team we have at @playroomleeds and I actually really enjoyed it alot.”

After serving a girl named Hayley as she celebrated her 40th birthday with friends, he announced he would be working at Playroom “frequently” and encouraged his fans to book in advance if they “want him as a waiter”.

Tom opened Playroom , alongside his business partner Kane Towning, in January last year. It is a two storey venue, with seating and a dance floor, as well as a heated indoor courtyard and outdoor terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Electric Press venue hosts a ‘Back When Brunch’ on Saturdays, with slots at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. For £34.95, brunch goers can enjoy a food platter, unlimited drinks, live DJ’s and entertainment.