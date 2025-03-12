A teenager from Leeds is taking on her most challenging acting job yet with a starring role in a major new ITV drama.

Gritty new crime drama Protection, set for release this spring, stars 13-year-old Tilly Kaye alongside familiar faces Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Katherine Kelly (The Long Shadow), and Barry Ward (Bad Sisters).

The series follows a witness protection officer who finds herself at the centre of a dangerous breach as she vows to uncover the source of corruption within her unit.

13-year-old Tilly stars alongside Siobhan Finneran in the new crime drama. | Emily Goldie Photography

Tilly, who started her acting career in the title role of Biff in CBeebies Biff & Chip, has made a name for herself as a rising child actor. She has previously starred in roles such as Calamity in the Sally Wainwright series Last Tango in Halifax for the BBC and Amy Sowden in Wainwright's Gentleman Jack.

She has also starred in commercials including McDonald's, Iceland and Leapfrog.

Speaking of her new role, Tilly said: “Working on Protection was such an incredible experience. Acting amongst such a talented cast and crew and shooting emotional scenes was challenging but a great learning process. I made some great memories.”

The Leeds local is one of many children and young actors represented by West Yorkshire-based Articulate Agency being cast in high-profile roles.

Stacey Burrows, founder of Articulate Agency, said: “Tilly is phenomenal and incredibly prolific at such a young age, but this role is truly groundbreaking for her.

"The gripping, high-stakes thriller pushes Tilly’s acting skills to new heights in a role that takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster."

She added: "Protection showcases a whole new side of Tilly, proving she has the range and talent to take on complex, emotionally demanding performances.”

Joining Tilly on the cast of Protection is another Articulate Agency talent, 16-year-old Reuven Walker from Bradford, who previously worked on Sky's Brassic.

Reuven, who plays the role of Arlo in the new series, said: “I found out I got the role in the best way possible, my agent came over to my house and surprised me with the news.

"It was a surreal moment, especially since it was my first ever role. Being part of Protection as my first acting job was an incredible experience. It was a huge opportunity to break into the industry, and I learned so much from it.

"It definitely set a high bar for what I want to continue doing in my career. I really enjoyed working with fellow Articulate, Tilly. She’s a very talented actress and has a natural confidence that makes her stand out.”

Protection airs on ITV and ITVX on March 16, 2025.