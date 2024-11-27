Talented young actors from Leeds starred alongside Hollywood royalty in a new World War Two blockbuster that has proved a smash hit.

The kids, from Stagecoach Garforth and Selby, said it was “incredible” to have joined the likes of Saoirse Ronan on the set of Blitz, from acclaimed director Steve McQueen.

There were more than 40 students playing evacuees in costumes complete with gas masks and name tags as part of the wartime epic, that was released on November 1.

Isabelle, of Stagecoach Garforth, visited London’s famous Pinewood Studios for the filming of new World War Two blockbuster Blitz. | Submitted

They included Dylan, of Stagecoach Wetherby, who said: “It was incredible to see how the film was being made with all the equipment.

“We were taken into a big warehouse with the train in the room. It was so big it had its own roads. I was surprised when one of the characters jumped from the train - I didn’t know it was coming. The whole thing was really exciting.”

During intensive filming, which took place at Hull Station in February last year, students shot scenes on a fully functional steam train and a vintage London bus. A select group of students were also required to film against a green screen.

Isabelle, of Stagecoach Garforth, joined Dylan for filming at London’s famous Pinewood Studios. Isabelle’s mum Caroline said: “I’m so proud of her, she absolutely loved the experience, she wants to be an actor now.”

Abby Austin, the principal at Stagecoach Garforth and Selby said: “It’s a very exciting time, especially as Sally Messham who stars in the film was a former Stagecoach student.”