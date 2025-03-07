McDonald’s Leeds: Plans filed for new Stanningley Town Street drive-through site with ‘70 jobs’ for residents
The fast food chain is seeking permission for a new outlet on vacant land off Town Street in Stanningley.
The company launched a public consultation last December on the scheme, which it said would create 130 construction jobs during building work.
Now a formal planning application is being considered by Leeds City Council for the site, part of a former metal recycling plant.
A McDonald’s design report said: “The development proposals have been subject to a range of pre-application consultation, including consultation with the local community.”
The company said it sent a newsletter to nearby households, set up a website and held a public meeting in December.
Road safety concerns were discussed and the proposed opening hours were reduced, from 24-7 to 6am-midnight.
The report said 70 people would be employed in the drive-through, providing an economic boost for nearby businesses.
The scheme would include 34 parking spaces, along with cycle bays and electric vehicle charging points.
The report said: “The site is in an accessible location that is adequately served by public transport and is accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.”
The proposed McDonald’s would be close to a separate development of 40 homes by property firm Redstart Robinson.
The report said: “McDonald’s and the applicant for the residential application have been closely working together in the formulation and evolution of proposals across both sites.”
