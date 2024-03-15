There's a treasure trove of homegrown talent in the city, from icons of the silver screen to talented playwrights and athletic titans.
We've put together our pick of the famous faces who have called Leeds their home.
From acting to politics, each of them has left an indelible mark on their chosen field, proving the influence of this Yorkshire city.
1. Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis gained international fame for his performance as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, but has enjoyed success in other roles including his conflicted character in the TV series Happy Valley. The young actor was born in Leeds and grew up in Horsforth. He went to St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy. He is a Leeds United fan and hosted a podcast about the club. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. John Simm
One of Britain's finest actors, John Simm was born in Leeds. The captivating and enigmatic performer is best known for his versatility, with roles in popular shows like Life On Mars and Doctor Who. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
3. Marco Pierre White
Legendary chef Marco Pierre White revolutionised the culinary world with his innovative approach to cooking and was the youngest ever chef to earn three Michelin stars. He was born in Leeds and attended Allerton High School. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Corinne Bailey Rae
Soulful singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, best known for 2006 single 'Put Your Records On', was born in Leeds. She also attended the University of Leeds, where she studied English Language and Literature. She still lives in the city with her husband and two daughters. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Chris Moyles
Before Radio 1, Leeds-born Chris Moyles started his broadcasting career at local station Aire FM and was also a presenter on Radio Top Shop in the Leeds Briggate branch. He is a Leeds United fan. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
6. Nicola Adams
Pioneering British boxer Nicola Adams made history as the first female Olympic boxing champion. She was born in Leeds and educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School. Postboxes on Cookridge Street have been painted gold in honour of her Olympic Gold medal win. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
