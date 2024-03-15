People of Leeds: 25 famous faces who were born and brought up in Leeds

These are some of the country's most influential figures - but did you know their careers started right here in Leeds?

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

There's a treasure trove of homegrown talent in the city, from icons of the silver screen to talented playwrights and athletic titans.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

We've put together our pick of the famous faces who have called Leeds their home.

From acting to politics, each of them has left an indelible mark on their chosen field, proving the influence of this Yorkshire city.

Here's the full list -

Matthew Lewis gained international fame for his performance as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, but has enjoyed success in other roles including his conflicted character in the TV series Happy Valley. The young actor was born in Leeds and grew up in Horsforth. He went to St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy. He is a Leeds United fan and hosted a podcast about the club.

1. Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis gained international fame for his performance as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, but has enjoyed success in other roles including his conflicted character in the TV series Happy Valley. The young actor was born in Leeds and grew up in Horsforth. He went to St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy. He is a Leeds United fan and hosted a podcast about the club. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
One of Britain's finest actors, John Simm was born in Leeds. The captivating and enigmatic performer is best known for his versatility, with roles in popular shows like Life On Mars and Doctor Who.

2. John Simm

One of Britain's finest actors, John Simm was born in Leeds. The captivating and enigmatic performer is best known for his versatility, with roles in popular shows like Life On Mars and Doctor Who. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Legendary chef Marco Pierre White revolutionised the culinary world with his innovative approach to cooking and was the youngest ever chef to earn three Michelin stars. He was born in Leeds and attended Allerton High School.

3. Marco Pierre White

Legendary chef Marco Pierre White revolutionised the culinary world with his innovative approach to cooking and was the youngest ever chef to earn three Michelin stars. He was born in Leeds and attended Allerton High School. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Soulful singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, best known for 2006 single 'Put Your Records On', was born in Leeds. She also attended the University of Leeds, where she studied English Language and Literature. She still lives in the city with her husband and two daughters.

4. Corinne Bailey Rae

Soulful singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, best known for 2006 single 'Put Your Records On', was born in Leeds. She also attended the University of Leeds, where she studied English Language and Literature. She still lives in the city with her husband and two daughters. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Before Radio 1, Leeds-born Chris Moyles started his broadcasting career at local station Aire FM and was also a presenter on Radio Top Shop in the Leeds Briggate branch. He is a Leeds United fan.

5. Chris Moyles

Before Radio 1, Leeds-born Chris Moyles started his broadcasting career at local station Aire FM and was also a presenter on Radio Top Shop in the Leeds Briggate branch. He is a Leeds United fan. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Pioneering British boxer Nicola Adams made history as the first female Olympic boxing champion. She was born in Leeds and educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School. Postboxes on Cookridge Street have been painted gold in honour of her Olympic Gold medal win.

6. Nicola Adams

Pioneering British boxer Nicola Adams made history as the first female Olympic boxing champion. She was born in Leeds and educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School. Postboxes on Cookridge Street have been painted gold in honour of her Olympic Gold medal win. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.