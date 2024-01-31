Three Horse Shoes Oulton: Community praise 'amazing' bar staff after baby toilet tragedy
The local community have praised the staff at the Oulton pub after a baby was found dead in the bathrooms on Sunday.
People across Leeds was left in shock after a newborn baby girl was found dead in the toilet area at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton on Sunday. The tragic event prompted an urgent appeal to find the baby's mother, who was believed to have been identified by police on Tuesday.
The pub turned to social media to express their shock and grief after the horrific incident, saying it would remain closed for the welfare of staff on Monday and Tuesday (January 29 and 30).
Residents and bar regulars have shared their praise, hailing the "amazing" staff for handling the situation.
Nicole Connor wrote on social media: "The staff all did amazing to somehow manage the toughest situation they could face without causing alarm and panic amongst the customers which isn't an easy feat given the situation.
"I hope you are all able to have some time to process what has happened and get any support you need, whatever that looks like for you."
She was joined by Kathryn Ann who commented on Facebook saying she kept the staff in her thoughts and added that she had heard how the "incredibly amazing" the staff had been on Sunday.
Others praised the staff for dealing with the "unthinkable" situation is the "best professional way".
Praise also came from other pubs in the area, with The Two Pointers in Woodlesford writing: "Sending gentle hugs to you and all your team something life would never and would want to be prepared for take care all of you."
Bunches of flowers have also been laid on a bench outside the pub, with residents leaving tributes to the baby.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson thanked everyone involved in finding the mother on Tuesday: "Police enquiries have identified a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby girl found deceased in a public house in Oulton.
"She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support.
"Police would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal, and everyone who supported the police in their enquiries."