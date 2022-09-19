The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.

Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

The royal family will walk in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.

The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

George and Charlotte will walk with their parents side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

The service follows the Queen’s lying in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am.