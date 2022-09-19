The Queen's funeral in Leeds: Live updates as city mourns Queen Elizabeth II in Millennium Square
The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.
Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
The service follows the Queen’s lying in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am.
The Queen’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral at 11am.
In Leeds, coverage of the funeral is being streamed live from Millennium Square between 10am-6pm.
Entry to the designated viewing area will be free (subject to capacity) with a limited number of seating options provided on a first come first served basis.
Mourners gather in Millennium Square to watch the Queen's funeral
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 10:12
Watch - mourners brave the rain in Millennium Square
Statement from the Mayor of West Yorkshire
The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has released a statement prior to the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
She said: “Today, we come together to pay our deepest respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“The global outpouring of grief, gratitude and admiration since her death has been remarkable and is testament to the unparalleled grace and dignity, she embodied throughout her 70-year reign.
“On behalf of the people of West Yorkshire, I’d like to thank her once again and offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family.”
Crowds fall to a hush as a contingent of the Scots Guards and Royal Navy file past
The crowd around the edges of Parliament Square fell to a hush, as a contingent of the Scots Guards and Royal Navy filed past.
Many people lifted phones high above their heads to capture the scene, with an hour to go before the funeral begins.
In their wake came another large, brown bus bringing what appeared to be more guests, all dressed in black, to the gates at Westminster Abbey.
A rainy picture in Millennium Square as mourners gather to watch the funeral
Mourners are beginning to arrive at Millennium Square in Leeds to watch live coverage of the Queen’s funeral.
Early arrivals have braved the rain and have gathered on the viewing platform, where limited seating is available.
The coverage will be screened from around 10am-6pm.
Our reporter Tom Coates is down at Millenium Square.
He said: “The state funeral is over an hour away but the people of Leeds are already gathering in Millennium Square.
“It may be raining, but the weather has not deterred those in attendance.”
London viewing areas now full
All public viewing areas for the Queen’s funeral procession are full, London’s City Hall said.
The full order of service
The full order of service has been released, including the key timings and music.
Guests begin to arrive at Westminster Abbey
Guests are beginning to arrive for the Queen’s state funeral.
Westminster Abbey can hold as many as 2,000 people which today will include members of foreign Royal Families, heads of state, and representatives from overseas governments.
The dignitaries wishing to pay their respects will be received at the Abbey’s Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster and directed to their seats.
Mourners to gather in Millennium Square to watch the funeral
Live coverage of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on the big screen in Millennium Square.
Our reporter Tom Coates is heading down now and will be speaking to mourners throughout the day.
The screening will be shown from around 10am-6pm.
Entry to the designated viewing area will be free (subject to capacity) with a limited number of seating options provided on a first come first served basis.
People are also welcome to bring their own small portable chairs, food and or hot drinks if they wish.
A selection of onsite food stalls will also be available.
The venue security team will be running bag searches ahead of entering the designated viewing area and strictly no alcohol, glass or large items of furniture will be permitted.
Full schedule of events for the funeral
The Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral
The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.
The royal family will walk in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.
The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
George and Charlotte will walk with their parents side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.
