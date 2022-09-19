A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, and where the new monarch was sitting surrounded by the royal family he now leads.

King Charles III and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – had marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

Tens of thousands have filled the capital to pay their last respects just a few hours after the last person had filed past the Queen’s coffin, bringing to a close the symbolic ritual.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Westminster Abbey was the venue for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 1947 wedding and now this ancient place of worship was the fitting venue for her funeral.

Here are a collection of moving pictures as guests paid their respects.

1. King Charles III in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Guests arriving Guests arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, at 11am Photo: Gareth Cattermole/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. King Charles III arrives ahead of the State Funeral Crowds cheered and clapped as the King was driven into New Palace Yard ahead of the removal of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Prince George and Princess Charlotte in attendance The Princess of Wales, Prince George (centre), and Princess Charlotte (left) arrive Photo: Frank Augstein/PA Wire Photo Sales