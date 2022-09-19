Her Majesty symbolised Great Britain and mourners were undeterred by another symbol of the island she was monarch of – rain.

Such was the extent of the desire to pay public respect to her, people descended upon the city centre armed with umbrellas, ponchos and waterproof coats to ensure they could watch the live screening.

David Malone was in attendance and said: “We wanted to pay our respects. The rain’s not going to harm them – it’s a good turn out for her.”

Funerals are usually sombre occasions but in Millennium Square, it felt as much as a celebration of her life as it did a mourning of her death.

Screening attendee Helen Atkinson said: “She was a legend, she dedicated her entire life to serving the country.

“It’s such a moment in history and it’s really important to mark it.

“It’s amazing, there’s so many people here to whom the Queen meant so much.”

Fellow attendee Jaci Johnson: “I’ve always admired the Queen and in maturing years, you value what she stood for and the service she gave for the country.

"I just love the Queen and I want to pay my respects and just say thank you.”

Behind each mourner was a reason they were in Millennium Square to watch the funeral. For some, it was as straightforward as love and respect for Her Majesty.

Others had unique tales to tell.

Hannah Solloway was supposed to have started her university studies today after moving to England from the United States. With her orientation cancelled, she took the opportunity to pay tribute to someone her mum felt a close connection with.

She explained: “The most interesting thing for me is that my mum was a huge fan of the Queen.

“Her sister apparently looked a lot like the Queen when she was young and she died very young so my mum felt very close to the Queen.”

The funeral itself was held far from Yorkshire in the capital city of London, the city most commonly associated with Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.