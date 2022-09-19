News you can trust since 1890
The Queen's funeral: 13 poignant pictures in Leeds as city mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners braved the rain in Leeds as they watched the Queen’s funeral live in Millennium Square.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:30 pm

The service was streamed on the big screen, as crowds huddled under umbrellas in silence as they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Elsewhere, the city centre was unusually empty.

Pubs displayed Union Jack flags while drinkers watched the events unfold at Westminster Abbey.

Here are 13 pictures as the city mourned the Queen.

1. Millennium Square

The public watched the Queens Funeral in Millennium Square, Leeds, with crowds gathering from 10am

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Millennium Square

Mourners braved the rain as they watched events at Westminster Abbey unfold on the big screen

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. The Regent

The Regent was decked out with Union Jack flags and a picture of Queen Elizabeth as drinkers watched the service

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. The Regent

The Queen was laid to rest during her State Funeral at 11am, which was followed by a two-minute silence

Photo: Simon Hulme

