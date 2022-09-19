The Queen's funeral: 13 poignant pictures in Leeds as city mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners braved the rain in Leeds as they watched the Queen’s funeral live in Millennium Square.
The service was streamed on the big screen, as crowds huddled under umbrellas in silence as they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Elsewhere, the city centre was unusually empty.
Pubs displayed Union Jack flags while drinkers watched the events unfold at Westminster Abbey.
Here are 13 pictures as the city mourned the Queen.
Page 1 of 4