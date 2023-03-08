The Yorkshire indie-rockers have not released a new LP since ‘Broken Glances’ hit the shelves in 2017, although have released anniversary editions of their first two albums since then. Despite not releasing new material, the band have continued to perform live and took to the stage in their hometown last year at Live at Leeds: In The Park.

The band are signed to Leeds record label Dance To The Radio and the comeback record features on an extensive list of plans the label has for 2023. The Pigeon Detectives’ labelmate Far Caspian will be bringing out his second album, meanwhile the label will be presenting its first international showcase at South by Southwest in Texas.

The showcase will feature a three roster acts alongside a curated bill of the “finest new talent in the Yorkshire region”. The showcase will also feature vinyl giveaways from sister company Press-On.

Dance To The Radio have also agreed a label deal with music distributor The Orchard, part of Sonic Music Entertainment. The label has said this deal with enable them to “sign and develop further new and established talent from the UK and beyond after a period of sustained organic growth since relaunching in 2016”.

Colin Oliver, managing director of parent company Futuresound Group, said: “2023 feels like a key moment for our label services. We have developed some exciting artists, and continue to find and develop credible and unique acts in the North, offering services from across our group including our live music operations and festivals, our artist management company and our vinyl pressing plant.

"I’m looking forward to expanding the horizons of the artists we work with and the talent that we are showcasing in Austin is testament to the wealth of talent we have in the region.”