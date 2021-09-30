Pigeon Detectives at Leeds food bank's open day

The Pigeon Detectives at The Cockpit, Leeds, in December 2010. Picture by Simon Hulme

The Leeds band will join Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Asghar Khan to cut the ribbon to launch the open day at the Leeds South and East Foodbank.

The open day will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Friday October 1 at Leeds South and East Foodbank, Unit 18, Millshaw Park Avenue, Millshaw Industrial Estate, Leeds, LS11 0LR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds South and East Food Bank development manager Nathanya Laurent.

Food bank development manager Nathanya Laurent said: "Thanks to the volunteers’ commitment and the donations of many of those present, the food bank was able to move to these premises in November 2020.

"The new premises have allowed us to increase capacity, resilience and safety, but until now the food bank has been unable to thank everyone due to pandemic restrictions."

The food bank, which was launched in 2013, is expecting increased demand this winter for a number of reasons, including the gas price crisis.

The food bank, which relies on donations from the public, has 11 outlets in east and south Leeds, including at Belle Isle, Beeston, Seacroft and Gipton and also gives out food to other charities.

In the six months from April 1 this year the food bank has fed 4,189 people, including 1,763 children.

It has given out a total of 4.9 tons of food during the same period and has given more than 23 tons of food to other charities. across Leeds.