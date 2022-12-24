The Leeds celebrities and contestants who featured in some of 2022’s most popular TV shows

It has been an exciting year for Leeds on television, with a number of local celebrities and famous faces appearing on the UK’s biggest shows.
Radio presenter Chris Moyles and rugby star turned royal Mike Tindall competed in the 22nd season of ITV’s hit series I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
The Ant & Dec fronted show returned to Australia this year having been held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during coronavirus restrictions.
1. Chris Moyles - I'm a Celeb
Leeds-born radio presenter Chris Moyles headed into the jungle with ITV's hit show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. He was the sixth contestant voted off this year after the likes of Boy George, Babatunde Aleshe, Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver and Charlene White.
Photo: PA
2. Mike Tindall - I'm a Celeb
Rugby star turned royal Mike Tindall came fourth on the hit ITV show and entertained fans with stories including the time he split his trousers in front of his mother-in-law Princess Anne.
Photo: PA
3. Jacques O'Neill - Love Island
The Castleford Tigers player, who is from Cumbria and lives in Leeds, appeared on the latest series of the hit ITV dating show.
Photo: ITV
4. Chyna Mills - Love Island
The 23-year-old youth support worker was voted off of the hit show after a public vote had left them vulnerable.
Photo: ITV