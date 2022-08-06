The best Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds according to Google reviews as work starts on new White Rose venue

Development work will start on site in August to work towards giving Wetherspoon regulars in Leeds a brand new option.

There are already several scattered across the city – but which is the best?

The Yorkshire Evening Post have turned to Google reviews to find out which Wetherspoon establishment has the highest rating out of five and which has the lowest.

1: Stick or Twist

A relative newcomer having only opened last year, Stick or Twist has quickly become a popular establishment.

Conveniently located close to the First Direct Arena, it currently has a Google reviews rating of 4.4.

One reviewer described it as “really good and spacious”, meanwhile another said it was “a good place to get fed and watered before going to the Arena".

2: The Old Unicorn

The Bramley pub has an impressive rating of 4.2.

One reviewer said it was “very family-orientated” and another described it as “warm and friendly”.

It could certainly be argued that “warm” is an appropriate adjective considering The Old Unicorn has a log burning fire inside.

3: The Briggate

Located on Main St in Garforth, The Briggate also boasts a rating of 4.2.

One reviewer said their pint of draught lager Corona was the cleanest they had ever tasted and The Briggate has also earned praise for its food and service.

4: The Clothier’s Arms

The stone-built Yeadon pub is the third Wetherspoon establishment with a Leeds postcode to have a 4.2 rating.

Staff have been described as “really friendly and efficient” and one reviewer said the pub was “beautiful”.

5: The Cuthbert Brodrick

This city centre pub comes in just behind the previous three with a rating of 4.1

Although there a few critical reviews of the food, the pub has received praise for service and location.

6: The Hedley Verity

Another one of the city centre options, The Hedley Verity also has a rating of 4.1

One reviewer said: “The Hedley always gets it right and is always my Wetherspoons of choice when I'm travelling via Leeds.”

There are mixed reviews of the food and service but The Hedley Verity’s overall score puts them among the most popular Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds.

7: The Charles Henry-Roe

The Charles Henry-Roe, located on Austhorpe Road, is the third and final Leeds Wetherspoon pub with a 4.1 rating.

One reviewer said the pub had “good ale, pleasant service and [a] good atmosphere”, meanwhile another said it was their family’s “go to place” for eating out.

The food and service has mixed reviews but the vast majority of feedback on Google was positive.

8: Beckett’s Bank

The remaining Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds all have ratings of 4.0.

As is the case with many of the Wetherspoon pubs, reviews for city centre establishment Beckett’s Bank mixed but there is plenty of positive feedback.

One reviewer said: “I found this to be a lovely place for dining in, having a clean area surrounded by a stylised ceiling and chandeliers overhead.

"The staff were patient and my meal was delicious, for which the drink came first because they had to cook the fish even though the food arrived reasonably quickly.”

9: The Crossed Shuttle

A cosy Wetherspoon pub in Pudsey, The Crossed Shuttle has been praised for its service by several reviewers.

There is more than one review describing it as a “standard” Wetherspoon pub and although like all Leeds locations it has come in for criticism, reviews are generally favourable.

10: Wetherspoons (Railway Station)

Leeds Railway Station has its very own Wetherspoon pub which was recently refurbished.

It has been described by one reviewer as “perfect for a drink or two before you catch your train” and another praised the atmosphere.

Among the reviews, however, there was criticism of the cleanliness of the toilet and of staffing levels.

11: The Golden Beam

The Golden Beam is a relatively new addition to the Headingley pub scene.

One reviewer said it was a “fantastic example of why Wetherspoons have a place in the pub business”.

However, among positive reviews there were examples of people recalling experiences of poor customer service.

12: The Picture House

Located in Morley, the pub has received praise for its “beautiful renovated interior” and staff have been hailed as “great”.

As with all Wetherspoon pubs, it has come under fire in certain reviews and one reviewer said they experienced “poor service”.

13: The Bowling Green

This Otley pub has recently undergone a refurbishment and the building has been praised for both its size and cleanliness.

One review said “I was shocked when I saw the inside, it is so cute”.

Some of the critical reviews took aim at the food, with one saying their scrambled eggs “looked and tasted like cotton wool”.

14: The Three Hulats

Chapel Allerton’s The Three Hulats has been described as “family friendly” and staff members have also been singled out for their customer service.

However, there are also critical reviews and one reviewer recalled their “bleak experience” at the pub, likening it to a work canteen.

They said: “I'm big fan of Wetherspoons but the Three Hulats is a bleak experience.

“The huge canteen like room is just like, well, a works canteen with no flair, no warmth and nothing to make me stay for another drink.