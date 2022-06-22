Enjoy these photo memories celebrating a year in the life of Garforth. PIC: Claire Lim
20 photos to take you back to Garforth in 2000

These photo memories celebrate a year in the life of Garforth at the dawn of a new millennium.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:45 am

They rewind to 2000, a year pupils and staff at Garforth Community College will remember. The school community was celebrating after being named among most outstanding in the country by Chief Inspector of Schools, Chris Woodhead. It was also a 12 months which featured a major clean-up operation after gallons of an animal blood spilt on the town's Main Street. Enjoy these memories using photos plucked from the YEP archive. Spotted anyone you know? READ MORE: 15 photo memories of Garforth and Kippax in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Teacher Margaret Martin was retiring from Green Lane Primary School after 28 years.

This is Roger Crossland owner of Garforth Bookshop, who launched the first dedicated website for the supply of book tokens to the public in March 2000.

Brass band players at Garforth Community College pictured in November 2000.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Old George on Selby Road.

