Alanis Morissette cancelled her gig at Leeds First Direct Arena just minutes before the show was due to start on Friday night.

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter was set to take to the stage as part of her UK tour, but announced shortly after 6pm that she was unable to perform - after doors had already opened.

Some bewildered fans were given the news over text message.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Direct Arena in Leeds and, inset, Alanis Morissette pictured in 2012. Pictures: JPIMedia/PA.

In a message to her fans, Alanis said: "I feel so sad that I have to cancel tonight's show in Leeds.

Read More: Veteran BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration dies age 71

"The entire range of my voice is gone today, I thought I could push through like we did last night.

"But it's gone. I love you and I am so sorry and I know I will see you again soon."

Ticket holders took to social media to express their disappointment.

Graeme Tuck, 55, travelled from Hartlepool to the show - which had been waiting "more than two years" to see following Covid postponements.

He had booked an expensive hotel and travelled down for the show before being given the news of the cancellation over text.

Graeme said the cancellation was "a bit of a kicker" and hoped it may be rescheduled.

Talking to the YEP, he said: "We travelled down from Hartlepool and had booked an overnight stay.

"The hotel was just under £200.

"I understand these things happen, but to cancel rather than reschedule is a bit of a kicker.

"All the money wasted and don't get to see the show."

Graeme said he had been excited for years at the prospect of seeing the singer.

He added: "I have been waiting over two years for this concert.

"We had arrived around 5pm and had checked into the hotel.

"Ticketmaster keep the booking fee too.

"I am more bothered about not seeing the show than losing the money.

"We ended up going for a couple of drinks.