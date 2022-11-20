The best pictures as Viaduct Showbar launches bottomless drag brunch in Leeds city centre
Viaduct Showbar has launched a bottomless drag brunch and people turned out in numbers to enjoy it.
Hosted for the first time yesterday (November 19) by cocktail creators Bar Curious, the brunch featured live drag entertainment as well as food and drink over a booked slot of two hours. Guests had a menu of selected cocktails, prosecco and beer to choose from as they enjoyed the entertainment on offer, which included party games and dance-offs. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action. Can you spot yourself?