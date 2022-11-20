News you can trust since 1890
The best pictures as Viaduct Showbar launches bottomless drag brunch in Leeds city centre

Viaduct Showbar has launched a bottomless drag brunch and people turned out in numbers to enjoy it.

By Tom Coates
3 minutes ago

Hosted for the first time yesterday (November 19) by cocktail creators Bar Curious, the brunch featured live drag entertainment as well as food and drink over a booked slot of two hours. Guests had a menu of selected cocktails, prosecco and beer to choose from as they enjoyed the entertainment on offer, which included party games and dance-offs. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action. Can you spot yourself?

1. Party in full swing

Viaduct Showbar's brunch is certainly a lively one.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Serving up

Alex Darling was on hand to serve drinks.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Watch out

The danger of a silly string attack always looms.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Putting on a show

There was plenty of live entertainment to enjoy as the drinks and food went down.

Photo: Steve Riding

