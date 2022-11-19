North started brewing at the Taverner’s Walk site in 2015, building on the success of their original venture, North Bar. Since opening North Bar in 1997, North has grown to a family of eight bars and a brewery, with new taprooms in Birmingham and Manchester opening later this year.

During the Covid 19 pandemic North undertook a large expansion, renovating a former Victorian Tannery and building their new 21,000 square foot brewery and taproom, Springwell.

North has now moved all its beer production to Springwell, including their experimental side project Field Recordings, and are delighted to announce the sale of the first home of their brewery to Tartarus.

The North Brewing Co team. Photo by Alex Millhouse Smith

Speaking about the sale, director and co-owner of Tartarus Beers Jordan Orpen said: “We are really excited to have our own brewery and taproom after we have been looking for quite some time. Finding the right location is difficult and we are very lucky that John and Christian thought of us as a good fit to take over where North Brewing Co started. Having our own brewery has allowed us to upscale production, bring packaging in-house and most importantly serve our beers in our very own taproom!”

Tartarus Beers was founded in 2020 by Jack Roberts and Jordan Orpen with the shared vision of wanting to produce a range of high quality craft beers. They wanted to enter the market with a style of beers that they felt were underrepresented in the craft beer scene, particularly in the current UK market.

The acquisition of the North site at Taverner’s Walk will enable Tartarus to increase their production, and launch their barrel ageing program. In addition to this, Tartarus will be opening a new on site taproom which will showcase their wide range of beers on offer, including special and one-off releases.

2023 will see the taproom host tap takeovers, events and food vendors in the hope to place the taproom on the map as a great drinking venue in Leeds.

