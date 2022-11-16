Performed by a cast of 16 dancers from cabaret group the Glitter Bomb Dancers, Cracked Nuts: Camper than Christmas brings to life a new version of the famous ballet The Nutcracker.

Combining a high energy mix of classical music and pop divas, high kicks and splits, the show is set to wow audiences with its playfulness and festive fun this holiday season.

The performance, which will be hosted by Joseph Mercier and the Leeds-based actor Tessa Parr, will take over the Old Woollen in Farsley on December 3, with a special one-off matinee performance suitable for younger audiences on December 4.

Dancers in the photos: Finlay Copland, Eleni Green, Amelia Long, Zara Lee, Aiden Taylor, Tsz Tsing Tammy Tsang, Jack Warren, Elicia Yeardley. Photo: Elly Welford

Cracked Nuts: Camper than Christmas will then head to Harrogate on December 7, Lancaster on December 16 and Sheffield on December 20.

Speaking about the show, director Joseph Mercier, said: “The Glitterbomb workshop is buzzing with excitement as we plump up our sugarplums and dust off our holiday dancing shoes, getting ready for our fabulously camp alternative take on the Nutcracker: Cracked Nuts: Camper than Christmas. We can't wait to prance around Yorkshire and the north to kick off the holiday season with style and sass!”

Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa with a score Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker tells the story of a young girl’s christmas dream that takes her on a journey with her new Christmas toy – a nutcracker.

Together they battle the Rat King, travel through the realm of the Snow King and Queen, dance in the Land of the Sweets and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Cracked Nuts tries to follow much of the original Nutcracker story, but the dancers are too easily distracted by the camp anthems of their favourite pop divas, and any opportunity to just be fabulous.

Co-directed by Imogen Reeve and Matthew Robinson from the National Dance Company of Wales, the Christmas spectacular is sure to be a hit with both ballet lovers and drag fans this festive season.