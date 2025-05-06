Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds couple have made history by becoming the first to marry in Temple Newsam House’s Picture Gallery in more than 100 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte and Matthew Harrison tied the knot last weekend in the heart of one of the city’s most treasured historic estates, bringing new life to a room that hasn’t hosted a wedding since the early 1900s.

Once created as an “indoor garden” for aristocrats, the gallery’s elegant floral decor provided the perfect backdrop for a modern love story, as the couple exchanged vows surrounded by centuries of heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew, 33, popped the question on Christmas Eve at their home in Apperley Bridge. | Indy and Grace Photography

The pair, who met five years ago, chose Temple Newsam after being captivated by the newly available Picture Gallery, which has only recently opened its doors to weddings once again.

Charlotte said: “We spend a lot of our time at Temple Newsam both together and with friends and when we heard they did weddings, we thought we’d check it out before making a decision.

“We love visiting stately homes and historic sites and when we saw the picture gallery we immediately fell in love and immediately knew it was just us. The room is absolutely stunning and steeped in history and was the perfect backdrop for our wedding.”

She added: “The wedding day was everything I have ever dreamed of and more. All of our guests commented on what a beautiful venue it was and how much they enjoyed the wedding. It was genuinely a dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple was joined on their special day by family, friends, and their 20-month-old son, Blake.

After meeting online during the pandemic, Charlotte and Matthew had their first date at The Red Kite in Wakefield, where Matthew’s difficulties parking his car followed by some takeaway doughnuts made for an evening that was both sweet and memorable, the couple reminisced.

Charlotte and Matthew were the first couple to say "I do" in the gallery in over a century. | Indy and Grace Photography

Almost five years later, Matthew, 33, popped the question on Christmas Eve at their home in Apperley Bridge, with a custom-designed ring and specially made scratch card.

Charlotte said: “It’s our family Christmas tradition to get scratch cards so I didn’t think anything of it- it looked super realistic- and then it had three ring symbols and Matt got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Charlotte and Matthew's story has become part of Leeds history as the first couple to be married in the Picture Hall since the 500-year-old mansion passed into public ownership in 1922.

Matthew said: “We’re honoured to be the first couple to be married there in over a century. We didn’t realise what a historic moment it was not just for us, but for Temple Newsam too and to be a part of that just made our day even more special.

"Temple Newsam has always held a fond place in our lives but the fact we can now be a part of its history is truly humbling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte added: “On a personal note, as a bit of a history nerd I’m genuinely thrilled that I can be a part of the history of the house.”

Owned by Leeds City Council since 1922, Temple Newsam has built one of the most significant decorative art collections in the UK. | Indy and Grace Photography

Temple Newsam House, a Grade I listed mansion, is one of the finest examples of its kind in the country and is considered just as significant as Hampton Court. For much of its history, it served as a family home.

Owned by Leeds City Council since 1922, Temple Newsam has built one of the most significant decorative art collections in the UK.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have played our part in this special and historic occasion and to have made Charlotte and Matthew’s special day so memorable.

“Our museums and galleries really are a beautiful setting for a wedding and it’s wonderful to see couples tying the knot there and becoming part of the story of these amazing sites.”