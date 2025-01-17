Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £15,000 donation has been made towards the renovation of a historic running track in Leeds.

The old eight-lane track at Temple Newsam is now set for a complete refurbishment after Leeds City Council and the running community of East Leeds received the grant from the Movement Fund.

The rest of the funds for the full £30,000 refresh is being raised through crowdfunding and so far keen runners and their supporters have raised over £13,000.

Crossgates Harriers have been leading the charge to renovate the running track at Temple Newsam | Leeds City Council

Opened in 1954, the 400m circuit track was the first in the city to be available for public use and used to be Leeds City Athletic Club's main training ground until 1980. It is now in need of resurfacing as the track has worn over time and is uneven and potholed in places.

Local running clubs Crossgates Harriers and St. Theresa's Athletic Club have worked hard to raise the profile of the running track which they see as a real benefit to the running community, and to young people learning to ride a bicycle or starting out on their first run.

The clubs and their supporters have already undertaken volunteering days to clear the track and edges of weeds and built-up soil and the now planned resurfacing will complete the work.

Work is expected to start in the spring when the weather improves and in the meantime the fundraising and volunteering days will continue.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “The Temple Newsam running track has a long history, and it is great to see how it is still valued by the local running community.

“Thanks to the Movement Fund and the crowdfunding we’re now able to complete the much-needed works to make sure the track can be used once again.”

Richard Whitehouse, secretary of Crossgates Harriers said: “It has been great working with the council and local volunteers to get this far. We are really looking forward to seeing the track resurfaced in the Spring. Who knows? Perhaps the next Olympic champion will be from this community."

The Movement Fund is administered by Sport England and funded through The National Lottery.

For further information about volunteering contact [email protected]. To make a donation go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/temple-newsam-running-track-restoration.