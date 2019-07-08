Single dad of four in Leeds: 'I've lost everything in house fire'

A single dad of four has told how he has 'lost everything' after a faulty fan heater which was left on sparked a fire at his Gipton home.

Naveed Khan and his children were not at home when the fire took hold in Fearnville Road just before midday.

-> Two arrested after man, 23, dies in East Ardsley road smash

The 40-year-old said he was alerted by a neighbour who called him to tell him about the fire, which started in the living room.

Mr Khan, an MOT tester by trade who is now a full-time carer for his children, aged between five and 11, said he did not know how he was going to tell them about what had happened.

"There was no big blaze," he said, "It was just in the living room but the smoke has made the house unlivable. Smoke is all over the house.

"I forgot to turn the heater it off.

"I don't know what to do. I'm in the middle of the street with nothing, no clothes, no toiletries. Everything has been lost."

Mr Khan, who has been living in the end terrace for 10 years, was speaking from inside a British Red Cross van.

-> 24-year-old man slashed in Leeds city centre near Kirkgate Market

The charity are supporting him and trying to find him some temporary accommodation.

Two fire crews from Leeds and one from Killingbeck tackled the fire.

Fearnville Road had reopened again by 2pm.