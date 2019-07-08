24-year-old man slashed in Leeds city centre near Kirkgate Market

A man has been been left with slash wounds after a city centre assault which happened near to the Kirkgate Market.

Police were called to the scene on New York Street at about 10.35pm on Sunday, July 7 after a man was found with slash wounds to his arm

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.

It was taken down at about 1am.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190344298.

