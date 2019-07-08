Two arrested after man, 23, dies in East Ardsley road smash

Have your say

A young man has died if his injuries after a tragic road collision in Leeds.

The crash - involving a VW Polo - happened on Common Lane on Sunday night and the four male occupants, all in their twenties, were taken to hospital.

One of the men, a 23-year-old, has since died of his injuries.

Three men aged 20, 22 and 30 were treated for non life-threatening injuries and have since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police issued a statement saying officers in a marked police van had spotted the car a short while before the crash at 11.12pm, before finding it crashed.

As a result, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to get in touch.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1973 of Sunday 7 July.