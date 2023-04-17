The former Team GB star is one of the eight celebrities featuring on the new show, which challenges the famous faces to live in complete darkness. The first episode aired on Channel 4 last night (April 16) and Adams was introduced to fellow contestants Paul Gascoigne, Scarlett Moffatt, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Chloe Burrows and Max George.

Chloe Burrows, a Love Island runner-up, was unable to see Nicola when they were introduced. When the former Olympian introduced herself, Chloe asked “from Girls Aloud?”, appearing to confuse her with Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts.

Laughter ensued among other contestants and the mistake also tickled viewers, who took to social media to comment on the confusion. @samuelmcmax tweeted: “Quite obsessed with Chloe Burrows thinking Nicola Adams is from Girls Aloud.”

@WhoPotterVian tweeted: “Ah yes, I remember those iconic Girls Aloud singles where Nicola Adams sung Sound Of The Underground...”

There was also praise for the former boxer for her successful recovery of all five items in a task, with @AuntiePegg tweeting that the 40-year-old had “smashed it”.

