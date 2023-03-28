The Olympic boxing gold medalist, 40, who lives in Leeds, took to Instagram to share an inspirational post with her 188,000 followers. The former Strictly star and now actor is currently on holiday with girlfriend, model Ella Baig, to celebrate Ella’s birthday.

Nicola posted a photo of herself looking the picture of health wearing black Nike shorts and a black sport bra standing and then running on the beach. In the background you can see stretches of golden sand and glistening turquoise waters.

The post is captioned: “She is working on three things right now, herself, her life, her peace…do not disturb.”

Next to the video she includes some words of advice and encouragement aimed at her followers.

It says: “Always dream and shoot higher than you know you can do. Do not bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.” “No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you’ve come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself.”

Her supporters commented on the inspirational post:

Another agreeing: “Nicola you look amazing”

Nicola had previously posted a sweet photo of the couple with their baby boy, Taylor Nate Adams.

She posted: “Happy birthday babe from me and @taylornateadams I don’t know where we would be without you, our world wouldn’t function ❤️ @ella.baig”

The couple welcomed their baby boy last July 2022, a month before his due date.

According to Leeds Live , Ella gave birth at 7.09 am on July 9 via Caesarean. She says baby Taylor has the same fighting spirit as Nicola, who retired from boxing in 2019 with an undefeated record.

Nicola, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello! magazine the birth of Taylor is "the most amazing thing that’s ever happened" to her.

"I can’t even explain the feeling - I felt this instant love," she added.

Fans commented on the stunning family pic.

One said: What a perfect little family ❤️❤️❤️

Another followed this with: Happy birthday! Such beautiful photos of you all! Gorgeous ❤️

It is good the former Strictly star is enjoying her holiday as she will soon be heading back into the world of reality as is one of the eight contestants to appear in Channel 4’s new 6 part tv show ‘Scared of The Dark’ .

Hosted by Danny Dyer, Scared of The Dark follows the celebs who are living in The Bunker, a purpose-built living space designed to block out any light and rigged with 50 infrared cameras.

Over five nights the show follows the celebrities as they learn to cope with life in blackness. To leave The Bunker the celebrities must simply shout “I’m Scared of The Dark” and they are escorted into the light.

They will take on a series of challenges designed to test their primal and physical abilities.

On hosting, Danny Dyer said: “This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things”