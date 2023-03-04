The midfielders are used to going toe-to-toe with Premier League stars but in a video shared on the official Leeds United YouTube channel, it was New York-style cookies they were tackling. A charismatic duo, they joked back and forth as they took on the baking challenge with guidance from Savannah Roqaa, the entrepreneur behind The Savvy Baker.

The business has cafes in Roundhay and Batley as well an online shop and Savannah kept a close eye on the four sporting stars as they put put their culinary skills to the test. At the end of the challenge, Savannah tried a cookie baked by the Whites midfielders after tasting a rocky road made by Warrington and and Hughes.

The rocky road was described by Savannah as “gorgeous” and narrowly edged out the cookie produced by McKennie and Adams, much to the dismay of the midfielders. After it became evident they were set to be declared the losers, McKennie quipped: “If you don’t like it, we’ll find someone that appreciates them.”

Between the banter and baking, Adams was quizzed on his experiences of playing at Elland Road. He said: “It’s by far the best atmosphere I’ve been in. The fans, when I came here, they’re so passionate, so energetic. It’s nice to play in an environment now where, those are your fans instead of having to go to oppositions and play against atmospheres like that, so [it is] very refreshing.”

McKennie, a January transfer window addition to the Leeds squad, admitted to never having visited the city before signing but likened it to Texas in his native United States of America. He explained: “It reminds me a bit of Texas when I first moved there – a lot of countryside, a lot of horses.”

The loanee also discussed his existing relationship with Adams, who he also lines up alongside for the United States national team. He joked: “I’ve known Tyler since I was like 15 or 14. He was the guy that the team would call in to take my position to travel, so I’d always be sent home.”

The Hisense Baking Challenge can be watched on YouTube.