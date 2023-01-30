The 24-year-old has been pictured by Sky Sports’ cameras arriving at Leeds United’s Thorp Arch training facility. McKennie is expected to undergo a routine medical before signing on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

McKennie will be the third United States international to sign for the club since Jesse Marsch’s arrival 11 months ago. Fellow USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams joined Leeds in the summer and have established themselves as important first team players for Marsch’s side.

The former Schalke 04 midfielder is expected to set Leeds back a reported £1.5 million in loan fees, with an option to buy included in McKennie’s deal around the £30 million mark.

Mateusz Klich departed Leeds earlier this month, after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract in order to join MLS outfit DC United ahead of the 2023 season. Consequently, the Whites were left a little short in midfield, particularly given Marsch’s recent pivot to a three-man midfield. McKennie is expected to feature as a No. 8 alongside Tyler Adams and Marc Roca following the completion of his loan move.

Leeds are also expected to complete the permanent signing of 18-year-old Portuguese youth international defender Diogo Monteiro before tomorrow evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.