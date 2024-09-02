Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a 'beautiful' teenage girl who died after being injured in a horror crash on a busy motorway near Leeds.

Sarah Cain, 16, died in hospital on Saturday (August 31), two days after the multi-vehicle smash on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire. Two other people remain in hospital and a man has been arrested in connection with the crash, police said.

In a statement released by police today (September 2), her family said: "We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable."

Sarah Cain, 16, died in the hospital after a horror crash on the A1(M) near Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

Police were called to reports of a crash on the southbound carriageway near junction 41 just after 12.30pm on Thursday. A Citroen C5 collided with a Kia Niro in lane two of the motorway, police said.

Both vehicles then entered lane one where the Kia, which Sarah was travelling in, collided with a Subaru Outback, which was towing a caravan. Sarah received serious head injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital, but tragically died of her injuries over the weekend.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said previously six ambulances, an air ambulance, a doctor and a critical care paramedic were deployed to the scene. They said three people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, while another three were taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Police said two others from vehicles involved remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries. The male driver of the Citroen C5 was arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

DS Firth from West Yorkshire Police said: “ A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life.

“Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and we also continue to appeal for information."

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 01924 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845,

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat