Police have issued an update following a serious multi vehicle crash on the A1 (M) in Leeds.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit is looking to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of a collision involving two cars, and a car towing a caravan on the A1M southbound between junctions 41 (M62) and Junction 40 near Ferrybridge.

It took place at about 12.35pm yesterday afternoon (August 29) after a Citroen C5 was in collision with a Kia Ceed in lane two. Both vehicles then entered lane one where the Kia collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

Police were called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Leeds. | Motorway Cameras

People in the Citroen and the Kia suffered serious injuries, including a teenage female in the Kia who suffered serious head injuries which are being treated as life threatening.

She and other parties continue to be treated in hospital.

The incident resulted in a full closure of the A1 between the junctions while recovery work was carried out.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the matter.

Anyone who saw what happened or has footage, of saw the vehicles beforehand is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 680 of August 29.

Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat