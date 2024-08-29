Live

A1(M) Leeds: Live updates as 'serious multi-vehicle crash' shuts motorway in both directions

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
The A1(M) has been closed in both directions near Leeds.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the A1M in West Yorkshire between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.

All emergency services including the Air Ambulance are attending the scene.

Follow and refresh our live blog below for the latest updates...

Live: Serious crash shuts A1(M) near Leeds

14:56 BST

Northbound carriageway reopens

The A1(M) remains closed southbound between J41 (M62) & J40 (Ferrybridge) following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound carriageway has re-opened.

14:25 BST

Three seriously injured and many 'walking wounded'

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people are reported to have sustained serious injuries. A number of others were also reported to be walking wounded.”

14:23 BST

M62 diversions detailed

To M62

  • Exit the A1(M) using the Darrington off slip road and proceed onto the A1 (Non-motorway traffic)
  • Keep left and take the exit slip towards the M62/Hull
  • At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the M62
14:09 BST

Northbound diversions detailed

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol:

To A1(M)

  • Exit the A1(M) using the Darrington off slip road and proceed onto the A1 (Non-motorway traffic)
  • Keep left and take the exit slip towards the M62/Hull
  • At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the M62
  • Continue along the M62 to the next junction
  • Exit the M62 at J32A and join the A1(M)
14:02 BST

Southbound diversions detailed

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the A1M at J41 and proceed onto the M62 eastbound for approx. 2 miles
  • Exit the M62 at J33 and at the roundabout, proceed onto the A1 southbound
  • Re-join the A1M
13:59 BST

Road to be closed throughout afternoon

All emergency services including West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Due to the nature of the incident, the road is “expected to be closed throughout the afternoon.”

13:41 BST

Traffic queuing up

The A1M has been closed between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge).

The A1(M) near Leeds has been closed in both directions. | Motorway Cameras
13:39 BST

Diversions to be put in place

National Highways Yorkshire is reporting that details regarding diversion routes will be published shortly.

13:34 BST

Air ambulance on the scene

All emergency services including the Air Ambulance are attending the scene.

13:26 BST

Motorway shut in both directions

Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the A1M in WestYorkshire between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.

