A1(M) Leeds: Live updates as 'serious multi-vehicle crash' shuts motorway in both directions
Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the A1M in West Yorkshire between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.
All emergency services including the Air Ambulance are attending the scene.
Northbound carriageway reopens
The A1(M) remains closed southbound between J41 (M62) & J40 (Ferrybridge) following a serious multi-vehicle collision.
The northbound carriageway has re-opened.
Three seriously injured and many 'walking wounded'
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people are reported to have sustained serious injuries. A number of others were also reported to be walking wounded.”
M62 diversions detailed
To M62
- Exit the A1(M) using the Darrington off slip road and proceed onto the A1 (Non-motorway traffic)
- Keep left and take the exit slip towards the M62/Hull
- At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the M62
Northbound diversions detailed
Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol:
To A1(M)
- Exit the A1(M) using the Darrington off slip road and proceed onto the A1 (Non-motorway traffic)
- Keep left and take the exit slip towards the M62/Hull
- At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the M62
- Continue along the M62 to the next junction
- Exit the M62 at J32A and join the A1(M)
Southbound diversions detailed
Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol:
- Exit the A1M at J41 and proceed onto the M62 eastbound for approx. 2 miles
- Exit the M62 at J33 and at the roundabout, proceed onto the A1 southbound
- Re-join the A1M
Road to be closed throughout afternoon
All emergency services including West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
Due to the nature of the incident, the road is “expected to be closed throughout the afternoon.”
Traffic queuing up
The A1M has been closed between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge).
Diversions to be put in place
National Highways Yorkshire is reporting that details regarding diversion routes will be published shortly.
Air ambulance on the scene
All emergency services including the Air Ambulance are attending the scene.
