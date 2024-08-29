A1(M) Leeds: Three seriously injured and many 'walking wounded' as multi-vehicle crash shuts motorway
Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the A1M in West Yorkshire between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.
West Yorkshire Police are at the scene of a serious collision on the A1 near Ferrybridge and are warning motorists to seek alternative routes at this time.
A force spokesperson said: “It was reported at 12:36pm that a three vehicle collision had occurred on the A1 southbound near J41.
“Three people are reported to have sustained serious injuries. A number of others were also reported to be walking wounded.”
The A1 southbound has been closed between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) and is expected to be closed for some time.
The northbound carriageway is also currently closed.