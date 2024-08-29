Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Leeds.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the A1M in West Yorkshire between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene of a serious collision on the A1 near Ferrybridge and are warning motorists to seek alternative routes at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northbound traffic is now being turned round. | Motorway Cameras

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported at 12:36pm that a three vehicle collision had occurred on the A1 southbound near J41.

“Three people are reported to have sustained serious injuries. A number of others were also reported to be walking wounded.”

The A1 southbound has been closed between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) and is expected to be closed for some time.

The northbound carriageway is also currently closed.