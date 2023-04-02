There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District branch.
The charity homes the animals at its centre in East Ardsley, and some have ended up at the centre as their previous owner could no longer care for them. Regardless of how they end up at the centre, the cats and dogs are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
These are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Stella
Stella is a nine-year-old female lurcher X, described as being a gentle soul. She came to the centre after her owner died and is now looking for a new home where she can sunbathe in the garden during summer and curl up on the sofa on cooler nights. Photo: RSPCA
2. Cammo
Aged approximately five years old, domestic short hair Cammo is affectionate and loves cuddles. He is looking for a home that can provide lots of love and attention. Photo: RSPCA
3. Holly
Holly is approximately one years old and a Staffie X. She was not given much attention or much opportunity to experience the outside world before arriving at the centre, so loves being introduced to sights, noises and smells. Photo: RSPCA
4. Kaiya
Kaiya is a domestic short hair cat aged approximately three months old who loves cuddles and being around people. She was found on the street at just a couple of days old and is now looking for a permanent home. Photo: RSPCA