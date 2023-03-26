It’s been a busy month at Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road-based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to relinquish their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful recent adoptions.
1. Pablo is one of the 50 plus dogs to leave Dogs Trust this month
The team at the York Road Rehoming centre in Leeds have had another busy month with 52 dogs, like Pablo photographed here, leaving the centre already in March. It’s been a complete mix of dogs of all shapes and sizes and they’re all settling well in their forever homes. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Laszlo loves learning new things
We joined handsome Laszlo on a training session with his handler and he proved what a fun and bubbly lad he is! He’s a 3yr old Pug Cross who is looking for dedicated adult adopters who are keen to do some training with him. He’s full of potential and will do really well in confident hands. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bonnie enjoys chilling out in her handler's house
Bonnie, a 4yr old Crossbreed, has been having some sleepovers at her handlers house so the team can find out more about what she’ll be like in a home environment. We think this pic says it all! We were told that Bonnie is an absolute dream and possibly the best sofa snuggler in the world! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Beautiful Star is looking for her forever home
Star is an 8yr old Crossbreed who is lots of fun and hasn't noticed her age at all! She loves her toys and will play fetch all day! She's friendly with people she meets but shows her more affectionate side when she's got a good bond with you. She's also very foody and enjoys learning, so if you fancy doing some fun training with her she'd love that. Photo: Dogs Trust