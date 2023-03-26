4 . Beautiful Star is looking for her forever home

Star is an 8yr old Crossbreed who is lots of fun and hasn't noticed her age at all! She loves her toys and will play fetch all day! She's friendly with people she meets but shows her more affectionate side when she's got a good bond with you. She's also very foody and enjoys learning, so if you fancy doing some fun training with her she'd love that. Photo: Dogs Trust