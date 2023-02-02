Three-year-old Pie was living in “unsatisfactory” circumstances with 15 other cats before he was admitted to Cats Protection’s Gildersome Homing Centre in Morley. His carers believe he is a mixture of exotic breeds, which could mean he is a little more high maintenance than the average moggie.

The charity say he is “tall and slender with huge paws” and “super-friendly”. However, due to his breeding he is susceptible to showing signs of frustration and needs stimulation with structured play, feeding enrichment and training.

Pie is finding life as a rescue cat “taxing” and staff at the centre are keen to find him a new home.

Deputy Manager Liz Day said: “Because of his nature, life at the centre is not ideal for Pie and he is frustrated being in a pen because he needs space to explore. Although we don’t know his exact pedigree, we know that he requires a special someone to ensure he is happy and stimulated.

“Pie is a keen jumper and climber and has been known to pounce on an unsuspecting back or shoulder so he needs to go to a home without children and other animals, and where he has space to run around and play. A large garden in an area where there aren’t a lot of other cats around would be perfect.”

Cats Protection’s regional behaviour officer Sammie Ravenscroft added: “Pie is a very handsome, friendly, and energetic boy who is looking for a home that can provide him with lots to do. He appears to be a beautiful mix of high energy breeds, so will need an owner who has lots of time for play and enrichment to keep him busy and show off his hunting skills, and outdoor access.

“Although Pie’s favourite thing to do is play, once he has settled down, he can be very affectionate, but it’s not long until he’s ready to pounce back into action! Any adopter of Pie will have the support of the adoption centre staff and the Behaviour team to help to manage his energy levels.”