Leeds Championship Dog Show 2022: The photo highlights from this weekend's dog show at Harewood House

The Leeds Championship Dog Show took place over the weekend at Harewood House.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:45 am

Organised by the the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the Leeds Championship Dog Show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors across the UK.

It has been held at Harewood House since the early 1980s and welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club breeds to the competition.

Below are some of the photo highlights from this weekend’s Leeds Championship Dog Show.

1. Darren and his cesky terrier

Pictured is Darren Pearson with his cesky terrier on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

Photo: Yorkshire Post

Photo Sales

2. A welsh terrier prepped for competition

A Welsh Terrier prepped for competition on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. First day nerves

Border terrier looks over its owner's shoulder on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Fancy a comb?

Michael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a briard on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Harewood House
Next Page
Page 1 of 2