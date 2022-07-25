Organised by the the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the Leeds Championship Dog Show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors across the UK.

It has been held at Harewood House since the early 1980s and welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club breeds to the competition.

Below are some of the photo highlights from this weekend’s Leeds Championship Dog Show.

1. Darren and his cesky terrier Pictured is Darren Pearson with his cesky terrier on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

2. A welsh terrier prepped for competition A Welsh Terrier prepped for competition on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

3. First day nerves Border terrier looks over its owner's shoulder on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.

4. Fancy a comb? Michael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a briard on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House.