Located on Haven Garth in Cookridge, the property boasts a bright and modern kitchen extension at the rear, creating a spacious area perfect for hosting family and friends.

The ground floor also features a cosy living room and dining area, seamlessly integrated with the extension.

Upstairs, three well-appointed bedrooms enjoy pleasant views, one of which includes an en suite WC. A stylish house bathroom with three-piece suite completed the first floor.

The home enjoys a generous plot, with a double driveway at providing ample off-street parking and access to the integral garage. To the rear, the well-maintained garden offers a private and inviting space to unwind.

With a guide price of £350,000, the property is marketed by Preston Baker. Its prime location ensures excellent transport links to Leeds, Bradford and beyond, as well as access to a range of local amenities, combining convenience with countryside charm.

