Leeds Running Festival 2025: Charity 5k, 10k and half marathon through Roundhay Park set to return in 2025
RunThrough, the UK's largest running events company, has announced the date of the 2025 Leeds Running Festival, held in partnership with Gateley and in support of St. Gemma's Hospice.
Taking place on Sunday, April 20, the event sees participants take on a 5k, 10k or half marathon within the stunning setting of one of Europe's largest city parks.
Runners will start and finish inside Roundhay Park, following a lapped course on paths that lead through its expansive parkland, lakes, woodlands and gardens.
This year, the event saw thousands take on the run, with just as many lining the route to cheer on those taking part.
Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “This festival is a celebration of running and community. We’re proud to host it in such a historic, beautiful venue while supporting St. Gemma’s Hospice, a fantastic cause that touches many lives.”
All participants will receive a custom-themed medal, water and post-race treats as part of their registration.
