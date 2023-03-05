Rob Burrow: Vandals target mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend as his family brand them 'scumbags'
The family of Leeds Rhinos legend and MND campaigner Rob Burrow have branded vandals “scrumbags” and “cowards” after a mural dedicated to the former player was targeted.
Pictures show lines of brown liquid splattered across centre of the mural, which was unveiled outside the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union off Woodhouse Lane, in 2020.
Speaking after the incident on Twitter, Burrow’s dad Geoff said: “So vandals have now damaged my Son, Rob’s fantastic artwork at Leeds Beckett University. What sort of sick mind would do such a thing hey?
"Sick cowards of people who haven’t the guts to do this sick behaviour in public! Hide away scumbags.”
It comes just weeks after a Leeds charity was left “incredibly disappointed and saddened” when vandals damaged an exhibition featuring Burrow and others affected by motor neurone disease, for a second time in February.
That same exhibition had previously been vandalised while on display in Briggate in January.
Speaking after the February vandalism incident, Geoff Burrow said: "How unbelievably disgusting that vandals once again damaged the MND 7 stories exhibits in Leeds! 7 wonderful stories from unbelievably brave people and families and low life scums of people have nothing better to do than damage these stories."
The latest incident involving the Leeds Beckett University SU mural, originally painted by street artist Akse, was captured on pictures taken on Friday and shared with the YEP.
Burrow, a legendary Rhinos figure who formed part of the club's golden generation of talented stars, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019. Joined by ex-teammate and pal Kevin Sinfield, he has since helped to inspire thousands to get behind the cause and fundraise to find a cure for the disease. The pair had been recognised with an MBE and an OBE, respectively, and in January were awarded the Freedom of Leeds by Leeds City Council.
They have raised millions of pounds towards research and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.