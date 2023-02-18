Telling seven unique stories of people with experience of motor neurone disease (MND), the touring exhibition aims to raise awareness of the incurable condition as well as encourage donations to Leeds Hospital Charity’s £5m Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal. Burrow, who was diagnosed in 2019, joined wife Lindsey to launch the exhibition last year.

Lindsey told the YEP at the time: “When Rob first went public with his story, part of that was the frustration of ‘why isn't there any better treatment, why isn't there any effective treatments, why isn't there a cure for this disease?’. You hear about other families and their stories and it makes you want to make a difference and help those other families.”

Sharing a picture of the exhibition with panels missing on Friday, the charity said on Twitter: “We cannot believe that our #7Stories of #MND exhibition has been cruelly targeted once again by vandals. We are incredibly disappointed and saddened to share that this has happened again. We are looking into what has happened on this occasion.”

The exhibition was previously vandalised while on display in Briggate in January. It first went on display at Leeds City Station in November and is currently being staged outside Leeds Corn Exchange.

Reacting to news of the latest vandalism, Lorraine Dowson wrote on Twitter: “Saddened that such a valuable initiative that has genuinely raised awareness of MND and its impact on sufferers and their families, should be subject to such vandalism. I hope that the display can be restored and relocated to a more secure location.”

James Russell said: “Having been part of the team that put this together, it hurts even more to see this. No one with an ounce of decency in their body would do this. Absolutely sickening.”

Sarah Griffin said: “So sad to see this. Cannot believe why anyone would do this to a charity exhibition – it disrespects every family who bravely shared their MND story with us.”

The exhibition in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal is currently on display outside Leeds Corn Exchange. Picture: Steve Riding

Visit the Leeds Hospitals Charity website to make a donation to the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal.

