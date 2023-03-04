Pictures show lines of brown liquid splattered across centre of the mural, which was unveiled outside the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union off Woodhouse Lane, in 2020.

It comes just weeks after a Leeds charity was left “incredibly disappointed and saddened” when vandals damaged an exhibition featuring Burrow and others affected by motor neurone disease, for a second time in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That same exhibition had previously been vandalised while on display in Briggate in January.

Vandals have targeted a mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, pictured, which was originally painted in 2020 on the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union, off Woodhouse Lane in the city centre.

Speaking on Twitter after the exhibition vandalism in February, Burrow's dad, Geoff said: "How unbelievably disgusting that vandals once again damaged the MND 7 stories exhibits in Leeds! 7 wonderful stories from unbelievably brave people and families and low life scums of people have nothing better to do than damage these stories."

The latest incident involving the Leeds Beckett University SU mural, originally painted by street artist Akse, was captured on pictures taken on Friday and shared with the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad