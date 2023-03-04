Rob Burrow: Shock as vandals target Leeds Beckett Student Union mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend
A mural painted in tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend and MND campaigner Rob Burrow appears to have been vandalised.
Pictures show lines of brown liquid splattered across centre of the mural, which was unveiled outside the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union off Woodhouse Lane, in 2020.
It comes just weeks after a Leeds charity was left “incredibly disappointed and saddened” when vandals damaged an exhibition featuring Burrow and others affected by motor neurone disease, for a second time in February.
That same exhibition had previously been vandalised while on display in Briggate in January.
Speaking on Twitter after the exhibition vandalism in February, Burrow's dad, Geoff said: "How unbelievably disgusting that vandals once again damaged the MND 7 stories exhibits in Leeds! 7 wonderful stories from unbelievably brave people and families and low life scums of people have nothing better to do than damage these stories."
The latest incident involving the Leeds Beckett University SU mural, originally painted by street artist Akse, was captured on pictures taken on Friday and shared with the YEP.
Burrow, a legendary Rhinos figure who formed part of the club's golden generation of talented stars, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019. Joined by ex-teammate and pal Kevin Sinfield, he has since helped to inspire thousands to get behind the cause and fundraise to find a cure for the disease. The pair had been recognised with an MBE and an OBE, respectively, and in January were awarded the Freedom of Leeds by Leeds City Council.
They have raised millions of pounds towards research and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.